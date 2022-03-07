Rivers United and Plateau United maintained their impressive run in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) with 2-0 and 1-0 wins against Shooting Stars of Ibadan and Katsina United respectively yesterday.

Table topper Rivers United pipped their visitors in Port Harcourt with Joseph Onoja bagging a brace to stay top of the league standing.

In Jos, Buhari Ibrahim scored from a diving header deep into stoppage time to secure all the three maximum points for Plateau United against hard fighting Katsina United.

Meanwhile, Kano Pillars eased their relegation worries with a 2-0 victory against visiting Nasarawa United at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium.

Mark Daniel opened the scoring for the hosts in the first minute before Ifeanyi Eze added the second four minutes before the break. The victory was Kano Pillars second win in five matches.

Remo Stars kept pace with the frontrunners by thrashing Sunshine Stars 3-0. in Ikenne.

Andy Okpe scored a brace, while Seun Ogunribide was also on target for Gbenga Ogunbote’s side.

Holders Akwa United were held to a 0-0 draw by Abia Warriors at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

Kwara United recorded the only away win of the day edging out MFM 2-1 in Lagos. The visitors raced into a two-goal lead courtesy of goals from Junior Lokosa and Alao Danbani.

At the Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi, Wikki Tourists defeated Lobi Stars 1-0 with Abubakar Aliyu scoring the winner on 12 minutes.