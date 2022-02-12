By Affa Acho, Abuja

Rivers United will hope to return to winning ways when they host Wikki Tourists of Bauchi, in match day 12 encounter at the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt.

Rivers United tasted defeat for the first time against Plateau United in their match day 11,clash in Jos.The defeat saw Rivers United slip to second place on the league table.

Enyimba FC of Aba will be hoping to make it two wins in a row when they host Niger Tornadoes. The George Finidi tutored side recorded a crucial away victory in match week 11 against Sunshine Stars,in Akure.Katsina United will hope to give their fans something to cheer about when they welcome Kwara United,in Katsina.They were on the loosing side in match week 11,when they travelled to Minna to play Niger Tornadoes.

On Sunday,it will be an Oriental derby as Enugu Rangers take on Abia Warriors,in Enugu.In match week 11,both teams got a point each against WIkki Tourists and Nasarawa United, respectively.

Other fixtures will see Nasarawa United host Sunshine Stars in Lafia,while Lobi Stars will take on MFM FC at the Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi. Reigning NPFL champions,Akwa United will host struggling Heartland FC in Uyo.

League leaders Remo Stars will hope to tighten their grip on the top spot as they battle Gombe United away from home in the North East.Remo Stars are yet to loose a game in the current campaign,and can Gombe United stop their unbeaten run? we’ll find out on Sunday.

In Ibadan, Shooting Stars will welcome Dakkada FC.The”Oluyole Warriors” will be banking on home support to bag all three points against the visitors from Akwa Ibom.

