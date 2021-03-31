ADVERTISEMENT

By Chibuzo Ukaibe |

The Nigeria Professional Football League Secretaries Forum (NPFLSF) has finalised plans to award some some Nigerians over their contribution to football development in the country during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) slated for Aba, Abia State from April 6 to 8, 2023.

According to a statement jointly signed by the coordinators of the NPFL Club Secretaries, Chibuzo Nwogu and Emmanuel Terzungwe Chigh, other activities at the AGM include holistic discourse on the state of affairs of Nigerian clubs in the domestic campaign and Africa while the Forum shall also engage the Nigeria Institute of Professional Managers & Administrators to Improve their administrative and managerial skills on their job.

The statement listed some of the prospective awardees to include Governors Okezie Victor Ikpeazu (Abia State), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom State), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta State), Nyesom Wike (Rivers State), Samuel Ortom (Benue State), Simon Lalong (Plateau State), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano State), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu State).

Others to be honoured are the Youth and Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president, Amaju Pinnick, NFF 2nd vice president, and League Management Company (LMC) chairman, Shehu Dikko, NFF General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, and LMC Chief Operating Officer, Salihu Abubakar, among others.

Meanwhile, a novelty football match between Abia Warriors and Enyimba FC officials will be hosted at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba on April 7 as part of the activities lined-up by the Forum.