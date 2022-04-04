Sunshine Stars ended Plateau United’s 11 games unbeaten in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), edging out the Jos club 1-0 in Ijebu Ode yesterday.

Kolade Adeniji scored the decisive goal 12 minutes from time.

Despite the defeat, Plateau United remain in second position, two points adrift of leaders Rivers United.

At the Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi, Lobi Stars ended their five-game winless streak with a 2-0 home win against Enugu Rangers.

In Kaduna, Niger Tornadoes of Minna picked the three maximum points from their home match against the Dakkada FC.

The only goal of the match came through Jonas Emmanuel in the 67th minute of the game.

Tornadoes boys had scored a goal towards the end of the first half but it was disallowed by the center referee for off side positioning.

Speaking after the match, Coach Danlami kwaso Umar of Dakkada FC, expressed satisfaction with his boys but not completely happy with the officiating, stressing that the center referee may have succumbed to pressure on him during the half time.

All the same, he said, they will go.back to the drawing table to see that their next home match is in their favour.

The Tornadoes Coach Abubakar Mohammed Bala was not available for a post match interview but the scorer of the only goal Jonas Emmanuel expressed happiness with his play, adding that he wished he could score more goals.

“ Am happy I scored for my team, I have 4 goals so far and hope I can make it better going forward”.

On their next match against Plateau United, he said, “Plateau United is a good side but we will do my best in Jos in our next match God helping me” he said.

In Aba, Enyimba also recorded a 2-0 win against Wikki Tourists.The Peoples Elephant have now won a league game by two plus goals margin for the first time under head coach Finidi George.