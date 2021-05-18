Bauchi State Chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has called for an investigation into the recent poor outings of Wikki Tourists FC in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Bala Bawaji, the state secretary, said this in a statement on Monday in Bauchi.

Bawaji said the association was unhappy with the recent performance of the club at the NPFL.

“SWAN is calling on the government to as a matter of urgency set-up a committee to look into the problems facing the club with a view to finding a lasting solution.

“The team currently occupies the 15th position on the league table with only 24 points from 21 matches.

“This does not reflect the State Government investment in the club,” he said.

The SWAN secretary pointed out that investigating the club would allow the government to examine and x-ray its lackluster performance at the league.

“SWAN calls on the management and players of the club to brace up and return the state darling team to its position of eminence,” he said.

The club in its last two matches suffered a devastating 1-5 away defeat in the hands of Katsina United FC in Katsina and a 2-1 home defeat by Nasarawa United FC of Lafia. NAN