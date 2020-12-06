BY OLAWALE AYENI, Abuja

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions, Plateau United of Jos, yesterday crashed out from the first preliminary round of the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League.

The Abdul Maikaba-led team on Saturday played out a goalless draw with host Simba FC in Tanzania.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team needed at least a goal in the 90 minutes of the encounter to take the match to extra time but a resolute defending by the home team stymied all efforts the the NPFL champions made to score a goal.

Clatus Chama’s sole goal in the first leg in Jos on last Sunday was enough to put the Tanzanian outfit into the next round.

Advertisements

With this result, Plateau United is the first NPFL team to crash out of the CAF interclub competitions.

Meanwhile, two-times CAF champions league winners Enyimba of Aba will today clash with Rahim FC in Abia State, having won 0-1 away in the first leg in Bobo-Dioulasso, Burkina Faso.