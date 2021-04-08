ADVERTISEMENT

The Enyimba city of Aba would be agog today as major football stakeholders storm the city to be part of an award ceremony where the Nigeria Professional Football League Secretaries Forum (NPFLSF) would honour the Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle, Ebi Egbe and some football loving governors.

The governors being honored by the NPFL Club Secretaries are governors of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu and his Rivers and Benue States counterparts, Nyesom Wike and Samuel Ortom.

The Secretaries in a letter to Egbe stated that they are bestowing the award on him based on the good job Monimichelle is doing to eradicate bad pitches in the country.

“We are indeed proud to outline the fact that by your contribution on football cum sports development an award of honour is being bestowed on your outfit Monimichelle as ‘Most Prominent Sports Construction Company in Nigeria’,” the letter read in part.

Egbe who spoke yesterday ahead of the event said it is heartwarming and encouraging to see NPFL club secretaries recognize the efforts of Monimichelle insisting that it would propel his outfit to do more.

“Our mission in Monimichelle is to eradicate bad pitches not just in Nigeria but the African continent. Getting an award from secretaries of professional football clubs in the country is encouraging. It shows our job is being recognized and appreciated. It would propel us to do more,” Egbe stated.