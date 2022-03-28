National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has received a boost towards mitigating against maternal and child mortality through its partnership with the TAconnect.

Speaking during the launch of TAconnect in Abuja, the director, PHC development system, NPHCDA, Daniel Ottoh, said the partnership is aimed at improving uptake and ensuring that services reach down to the grassroots.

“It is like a collaboration to now reduce maternal and infant mortalities to a great extent. This is a huge milestone and it is a laudable initiative which will now help to reduce and make sure that our focus is also maintained.

“With TAconnect, we are thinking that it is going to be a collaboration as they are working in eight states already in the federation and we are hoping that they will now extend because eight out of 37, you can imagine what that can be,” said.

In her Welcome remark, TAConnect executive director, Dr Lilian Anomnachi, said TAConnect is an innovative platform set up to respond to technical assistance priorities aimed at promoting sustainable improvements in primary healthcare systems performance and at increasing the uptake of Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, and Adolescent Health and Nutrition (RMNCAH+N) services across the country.