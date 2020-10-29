The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), through its National Emergency Maternal and Child Health Intervention Centre (NEMCHIC), has organized capacity building workshop for Program Managers (PMs) and Zonal Technical Officers (ZTOs) of State Emergency Maternal and Child Health Intervention Centre (SEMCHIC) in Nigeria.

The UNFPA-supported workshop is aimed at strengthening the technical skills of the state PMs and ZTOs on NEMCHIC’s high impact interventions that are tailored towards addressing the underlying causes of high maternal and child mortality and morbidity in the country.

The kick-off batch of the training, which ended a week ago, was attended by PMs and ZTOs from fifteen states, including Osun, Ebonyi, Jigawa, Cross river, Kaduna, Plateau, Ekiti, Anambra, FCT, Bayelsa, Kebbi, Katsina, Gombe, Taraba, Bauchi.

Key areas of skill acquisition in the workshop include demand generation and community engagement strategies for reproductive, maternal, new born, child and adolescent health plus nutrition (RMNCAH+N), strategies for implementing optimized maternal, new born and child health week, setting up and operationalization of maternal, new born and child emergency transport scheme, methods for institutionalizing health data quality assurance and service quality utilization, access tracking system.

It would be recalled that NPHCDA, which championed the successful eradication of polio in Nigeria, recently trained over two thousand health workers nationwide on COVID-19 preparedness and response.