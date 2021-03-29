In 2012, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) introduced the Point of Sale (POS) system to further drive home its cashless policy aimed at enhancing Nigeria’s payment system.

Though received with some level of skepticism by the Nigerian populace, the system soon picked up and was almost becoming a status symbol in some places. At first, and even till now, it achieved its aim of reducing cash transaction and as well as speeding up payments and withdrawals especially when the automated teller machines (ATMs) at banks are crowded.

However, it did not come immune to the usual Nigerian problem. A recent report by the Nigeria Interbank Settlement Services (NIBSS) observed that POS is the most popular non-cash payment channel, preferred among the non-cash payment options by 93.6 per cent of merchants, and 35.8 per cent of consumer usage.

However, the report also said that only 3.1 per cent of consumers cited card/POS as their preferred payment option. Their reason is not far-fetched, network failure is always an issue. This challenge which is most prevalent whenever it rains, has cost many shops their valued customers.

Perhaps, it was in response to the myriad of complaints and the need to further deepen financial inclusion in Nigeria and to take the message to the the hinterland that inspired NIBSS to go back to the research process. It came up with the New Quick Response (NQR) which was launched recently.

According to the authorities, NQR payment solution code is an innovative payment platform for all financial service providers in the country. The aim is to get more people into the financial system by making it easy for them to pay for goods and services with just their smartphones.

In Nigeria, most small and micro enterprises (SMEs) and service providers require instant payment and that is why people still rely on cash. That is exactly the problem the NQR has come to address according to the promoters of the product.

According to NIBSS, the payment platform is faster in terms of payment process. The buyer does not need to reveal his/her account number to the seller. It just requires scanning and the payment is done and the buyer and seller get their alert instantly. They even say it is faster and safer than other channels of electronic payment.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are persuaded to agree with the monetary authorities that the NQR provides a better means of payment rather than touching cash or any other device. The consumer is in control of his/her mobile phone and from the phone, the buyer can just scan and make the payment.

It is also interesting to note that this new system will run side by side with other payment channels like the POS, ATM and so on thus providing the people with a choice of which channel to use. But the most interesting thing is that this is targeted majorly at roadside hawkers, those who hawk on traffic holdups, the akara seller, the pepper seller and even the poor farmer in the village who may not have the resources to acquire a POS device but already has a phone.

For instance, a commuter going into a bus or buying newspaper from vendor and boarding taxi can pay with NQR as many of these micro businesses don’t have POS. All the micro business operators need to do is display their NQR Codes around their neck or somewhere else and the transactions are carried out.

In terms of deployment, as noted by executives of banks, it is faster and cheaper. Most people selling products have their mobile phones, and all they need to do is to present their NQR Code to the buyer.

While we applaud the CBN and NIBSS for the innovation, we are quick to observe that this is not the first time such innovative products are offered Nigerians only for it to turn around and become a bone in the neck.

The authorities should devote quality time to educate the people on the use and the security implications before full deployment. In addition to that, all technical details that could thwart the good intention of the operators and leave Nigerians wondering why they keyed into it in the first place, should be taken care of. This is the 21stcentury, the people are now more exposed and can no longer take excuses from anyone.