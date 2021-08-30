The managing director of Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), Engr. Fidet Okhiria has enjoined senior staff of the corporation to show appreciation to government’s effort towards transformation of the entire rail system through dedication to duty.

Okhiria who made this known at a two-day bi-monthly management and senior staff meeting held at the corporation’s headquarter in Lagos, said that senior staff should be proactive in the discharge of their official responsibilities.

He spoke about the imperativeness of sustaining and bracing up to the challenges of modern rail transport, adding that the theme of the bi-monthly meeting; “Driving culture of service and performance” was aimed at igniting team spirit towards greater railways.

Okhiria described the interactive session as one of the platforms to fashion out ways for the sustaining efficient, reliable and comfortable train services. In her remarks, director, Public Administration and Human Resources, NRC, Dr. Monsurat Omotayo re-echoed team work spirit as the safest and simplest way to success in any organization.