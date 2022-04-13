Management of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has denied rumour making the rounds that it wants to cause religious crisis in Osun State.

The management said the clarification became necessary in view of the allegation that officials of Nigerian Railway Property Management Company Limited are taking steps to convert a piece of land already granted to the Muslim Community for use as a Muslim prayer ground for the use of one Pastor Solomon.

According to a statement issued by management of Railway Property Management Company Limited, the issue in contention is between two temporary allottees on railway land who have misunderstanding over boundaries, adding that efforts have been made to resolve the problem with no success.

They said, “A piece of land measuring 20m2 was allocated to one Lateef Oriade on temporary permit in 2015. Another piece of land measuring 56m2 was allocated to one Bukola Solomon in 2016 and both allottees have been occupying the space since 2015 and 2016 respectively.

It was learnt that the area manager of Nigerian Railway Property Company Limited in trying to resolve the issue, went with the complainant to the said site and discovered that the land in question was the one allocated to Lateef Oriade which the Imam claimed that the land was transferred to him even though there was no evidence to back that claim.