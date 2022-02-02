The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has, in collaboration with Infrastructure Concession Commission (ICRC), conducted technical/financial open bidding for five shortlisted companies that won bidding for e-ticketing solution for Lagos-Ibadan, Warri-Itakpe standard gauge railway line.

The five shortlisted companies are: Euphoria Press Limited Paragon, Global Software Digital Solutions limited/Datamatics Global Services Limited, Electronic Payplus Ltd/Revenue Collection Systems Italia, Turnaround Engineering Ltd/ ASTIC Nigeria Limited/Rail Experts Group and Fane International Consult TTD/ Artificial Intelligence Technologies Ltd.

In his opening remarks at the bidding process held in Lagos yesterday, director, Transport Infrastructure ICRC Dr. Emmanuel Onwuachi said, the bidding process was a symbolic milestone aimed at Requesting For Qualification (RFQ) and Requesting For Proposal (RFP).

He pointed out that, the e-ticketing solution will help assuage problem associated with pur cpurchase of ticket by passengers using the Warri-Itakpe and Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge railway corridor.

The director stated that, the commission, in conjunction with transaction adviser, provided regulation and guidance which led to the speedy conclusion of the assignment.

Director, Procurement, Nigerian Railway Corporation, Mr. Ben Iluanusi, said the concession of e-ticketinf was first advertised before five companies were shortlisted

He noted that, the e-ticketimg concession project will be carried in partnership with the private sector, adding that, the preferred bidder is expected to fund the project while profit will be shared between NRC and the preferred bidder based on a sharing formulae.

The stakeholders, who participated in the bidding process expressed satisfaction over the transparency shown in the conduct of the bidding process.

