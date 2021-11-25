The federal government has said, e-ticketing for passengers on board Warri-Itakpe and Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge railway line will be introduced in the Lagos to Ibadan and Warri to Itakpe Standard Gauge railway route next year.

The director, Transportation Infrastructure Department, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission(ICRC), Emmanuel Owon, made this known recently in Lagos, during the open bidding process for preferred bidders expected to produce software and hardware for e-ticketing of passengers wishing to enter Warri,-Itakpe and Lagos-Ibadan passenger trains.

He disclosed that, out of 24 companies that bidded for Warri-Itakpe and Lagos-Ibadan proposed e-ticketing solution only 4 will be selected to produce the software and hardware for the two routes.

He described the project as financially viable, noting that, the success recorded on the Abuja to Kaduna railway corridor after the introduction of ticketing has encouraged the introduction in the Lagos to Ibadan and Warri to Itakpe railway corridor.