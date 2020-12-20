Comrade Innocent Ajiji is the president-general, Nigeria Union of Railway Workers. In this interview with FIDELIS UGBOMEH, he spoke on the activities and expectations of the union as well as challenges faced in the quest for improved workers welfare package.

What has been the achievement of the union since you assumed office last year?

I acted as the president-general for one year before an election was conducted at the Quardrinial delegates conference in Kafanchan. When I came on board, there were lots of issues bedeviling our members and of course, I took the bull by the horn and recorded some achievements

First of all, I moved the union from United Labour Congress (ULC), which was formed as a result of the fallout of the 2015 Nigerian labour congress elections held in Abuja to Nigerian Labour Congress(NLC). Members of the union argued that they cannot continue to be in ULC because Nigerian Union of Railway Workers (NURW) remains the founder of labour movement in Nigeria. The NURW pioneered the first industrial strike in Nigeria.

Pa Micheal Imoudu was the first labour leader to introduce industrial strike in Nigeria. Apart from Pa Imoudu, the union produced a president in the person of Comrade Pascal Bafyau of blessed memory. The 11-storey NLC building at Abuja was built by Comrade Pascal Bafyau. So, these are some of the reasons why we moved. Our movement to NLC gave union leaders the opportunity for training both locally and abroad. Since I came on board, I was also able to maintain cordial relationship between workers and management of Nigerian Railway Corporation(NRC) and the labour struggle led to the payment of end-of-the-year bonus, which was not the case in the past.

The union also obtained a court judgement in favour of members over the case on monetisation of quarters but the management appealed the case and we are still awaiting judgement. I also procured vehicles for all the seven districts and two sub-districts.

What exactly are the vehicles meant for?

The vehicles are meant to ease transportation of workers and their families from one location to another. For instance, if there is a need for a worker to charter a vehicle to move his or her family from one location to another, request for charter could be made through the various district chairmen. We have also commercialised the vehicles so as to generate revenue.

Executive members of Nigerian Union of Railway Worker recently held a meeting with the management of NRC. What was the outcome of the meeting?

The meeting centered on workers welfare especially now that end of the year is approaching. It was aimed at reminding the management about the end of year bonus and the management promised to look into it.

The management has in the last one month grappled with irregular payment of salaries especially the October salaries that was eventually paid recently. Would you agree with the views of some Nigerians that NRC requires a bail out fund?

Surely, NRC requires intervention fund to better the lives of workers. The corporation requires intervention fund to pay various allowances. These allowances were not paid in the name of not generating enough revenue for us to earn these allowances. The intervention fund can also be used to pay enhanced salary scale for the railway workers. Railway workers are the least paid in all the parastatals under the federal ministry of transport. The corporation is under the compact salary structure. You cannot compare the salary of the least paid worker at the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) with the salary of the least paid worker at Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

A grade level 4 staff of NRC takes home N26,000 after deductions such as pension, tax and housing allowance and this is very poor. Government should consider the approval of enhanced salary structure for railway workers as obtained in other government parastatals. The minister of transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi should intervene in this matter as he did in NIMASA and NPA. We also appeal to the National Assembly to approve the 2021 budget as submitted, so that the workers can enjoy the benefits of earning allowances.

Can you be specific about some of the allowances that workers are not currently enjoying in the corporation?

Workers are not enjoying mileage allowance usually paid to drivers. The station and workshop staff are also not paid the aggregation and overtime allowance.

Regarding the monetisation policy of government as it affects the railway quarters, it is worthy to note that the colonial masters deliberately built railway quarters near the operation location so that workers could be invited to work even at nights when the need arises but if the houses are sold, don’t you think it will affect the trained workers? It is not about railway quarters alone, it’s about the enforcement of government policy. The National Assembly, NIPOST and judiciary sold the government quarters to their respective workers, so, why should NRC be an exception. The NRC has rest houses located all over the country. Workers on essential duties could be accommodated at the rest houses in case of emergencies.

What are your expectations in the operation of narrow and standard gauge train services in the country?

Our expectation is to have a better railway and gradually, we are getting there through the ongoing project by CCEC, a Chinese company.. We hope to generate more revenue through better service delivery and improved welfare for workers. Though we are generating revenue but it is not enough. Government should import additional locomotive engines, wagons and coaches for operation on the narrow gauge railway line so as to generate more revenue. The government said that it has awarded contract for the rehabilitation of the narrow gauge but where are the rolling stocks? It is imperative that the corporation will generate more revenue if additional coaches, locomotive engines and wagons are procured.

Which country can narrow gauge locos and wagons be manufactured knowing full well that narrow gauge technology is obsolete?

If you travel to any developed country and submit the specification of a narrow gauge locomotives, wagons and coaches, the products will be produced within the specification

What is your reaction to the fact that some diesel multiple unit locomotive engines recently imported from China have started to breakdown at Abuja and Warri Itakpe axis of the standard gauge railway line?

It is the fault of the officials of the federal ministry of Transportation that the newly imported engines are breaking down barely few months after the commencement of operation. At the initial stage of purchasing the engines, officials of the ministry usually dominate the delegation during the inspection of the design of the engines instead of railway engineers. Al’s locomotive engines are imported without sufficient spare parts such that within a short time, the engines will breakdown and we will start to cannibalise.

It was cannibalisation that killed the 22-classes locomotive engines, which were imported during the administration of Yar’Adua/ Dr.Goodkuck Jonathan. What obtains now is that after the initial travel by officials of the ministry, railway engineers will be sent to inspect the locomotive engines’ manual and escort the locomotives back home. Out of over 100 people sent to China for the inspection of the newly imported DMU’s, only 35 engineers were shortlisted from the corporation and others were selected from the federal ministry of transportation.

What about the expectations of the union in the running of the Lagos to Ibadan standard gauge railway line next year?

We are greatful to the ministry especially the present minister of transportation and his team. We are satisfied with the quality and level of work. The government has also awarded contract for the construction of the Ibadan to Kano and Abuja to Ajaokuta standard gauge railway line. If successive government can sustain the current tempo of railway development, all state capitals will be connected by rail in the next 15 years. It is also our expectation that the petroleum products will be distributed to various parts of the country by rail as obtains in other parts of the world. In this modern day world, it does not make economic sense to transport fuel to Jos from Lagos, a distance of about 1,590 kilometers by road instead of using the railway.

Based on the contractual agreement between the Nigerian government and CCECC, the later is expected to manage the Lagos to Kano standard gauge railway for 25 years after which it must have recouped its investment before handing it over to Nigerians. What is your response to this development?

I don’t know anything about the contract. The union was not carried along. The entire contract agreement was handled by the ministry of transportation. Even some railway engineers don’t know the details of the contract. But as stakeholders, the union should have been carried along. The union was not carried along in the plan to establish Transportation University at Daura in Katsina state and the Assembly plant of wagons at Kajola in Ogun state.