The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) will today commence open bidding process for preferred bidders for design of hardware and software for ticketing passengers wishing to board Lagos to Ibadan and Warri to Itakpe Standard Gauge passenger trains.

The bidding process is coming on the heel of handing over of compliance certificate to management of the corporation by Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) in Lagos at the weekend.

The certificate, thus, grants the corporation the certification to go ahead and choose a preferred bidder after due process. Speaking on the bidding process, managing director of the corporation, Engr. Fidet Okhiria, pointed out that the process will be transparent and the partnership with proposed bidder will be based on Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) partnership.

While alluding to the fact that introduction of e-ticketing on the Abuja-Kaduna passenger trains has enhanced revenue and reduced fear of ticket racketeering to the barest minimum, he said, the plan to introduce same in the Lagos to Ibadan and Warri to Itakpe new routes will enable intending passengers stay in the comfort of their homes and procure tickets.

The acting director general, ICRC, Joe Micheal Ohiani, in his remarks, said, the overall scope of both projects is expected to cover provision of electronic and manual tickets, adequate infrastructural security, deployment of adequate training regime and value for money throughout life of the ticket solution.

He posited that the technical design of the solution have the capacity to cater for high traffic fare collection processed and customised to meet specific needs while aiding, protecting and ensuring attainment of expected return on investment for the project by the proposed private operator