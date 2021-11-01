The management of Railway Property Management Company, a subsidiary of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has advised private individuals and public organisations especially state governments to liaise with them before developing properties along the railway corridors to avoid future demolition of properties encroaching on railway land across the country.

The managing director of Railway Property Management Company, Mr. Timothy Zalanga, who gave the advice in an exclusive chat with LEADERSHIP said the public awareness campaign became necessary because some individuals and state governments have in act of ignorance encroached on railway land.

He said at present the management of the company had gotten in touch with the states that had encroached on railway land with a view to either addressing the challenge or regularize their documentations in order to avoid wrath of the law.

Zalanga averred that distance between the railway and land that can be developed according the Railway Act differ from one environment to another, adding that in some environments it is 50ft from the rail line and in some others 100ft.

According to him discussions are ongoing with some state governments like Kaduna, Oyo and Federal Capital Territory with a view to addressing the problem of encroachment.

The managing director also said the company has identified railway properties dotting the railway corridor with a view to putting some into proper use.