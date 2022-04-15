Rivers State governorship aspirant on the platform of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), Mr Sobomabo Jackrich, has promised to make the state Nigeria’s biggest fishing hub.

Jackrich made the promise, yesterday in Abuja, shortly after picking the governorship expression of interest and nomination forms at the party’s national secretariat.

He said that he would create zero interest cooperatives for fish farmers and provide other trading tools to boost fish farming and trading.

He said: “My vision for Rivers is to make it an enviable state when compared to other Southern riverine states in the country.

“Rivers State as we all know is a riverine community and we are also largely surrounded by rivers, hence the need to enhance fish farming. When I become the governor, I will take advantage of our natural resources and turn Rivers into Nigeria’s biggest fishing hub.

“I will introduce a structure where fishermen and women would form clusters and groups where proper data would be documented for the establishment of zero interest cooperatives.’’

According to him, the cooperatives will be strictly for fishermen and women and fish traders to reduce high interest loans from banks and other cooperatives.

“The establishment of the cooperatives would also address issues of unemployment and encourage the youth to venture into the trade,” he said.

Jackrich said that the aim of the zero-interest loan for fish farmers was to promote fishing culture and encourage fish farmers to advance into fish branding, packaging and exportation.

He promised to also boost the state’s agricultural sector by implementing his manifesto, strategies and policies for agricultural enhancement when he becomes the state governor.

Jackrich pledged to ease the process of accessing pensioners’ retirement benefits by introducing a 100 per cent technology-based formula into the state pension scheme.

He said that pensioners would no longer be subjected to rigorous processes while trying to get their retirement benefits.

Jackrich said he would also address other issues bedeviling the state such as unemployment and insecurity, amongst others.

NRM national secretary, Alhaji Ibrahim Danbuba, advised the aspirant to adhere strictly to the party’s rules and regulations and uphold good governance when he emerges as governor.

He also advised the aspirant to engage in grassroots campaign to familiarise and win the heart of the people ahead of the governorship election.

The national woman leader of the party, Mrs Aisha Aliyu, appealed to the aspirant to change the narrative by ensuring 35 per cent affirmative action for women in the state.