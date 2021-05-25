The National Rescue Movement (NRM), has commiserated with the armed forces, families, colleagues, friends and well-wishers of the late chief of army staff, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru and other officers of the Nigerian Army, who lost their lives in active service in the ill-fated Nigeria Air Force flight, on Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kaduna.

The group in a statement by the national publicity secretary, Prince Chinedu Obi, yesterday in Abuja said the death of these gallant soldiers is most regrettable, especially considering the height of insecurity in the land and ongoing efforts of the Lt. General Attahiru’s led Army, to contain same, since his assumption of office a few months ago as the chief of army staff.

NRM prayed that God forgives their shortcomings, grant their souls eternal rest, while granting their families and loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The NRM called for a thorough investigation into the incident, to unravel the circumstances that resulted in this painful national disaster, in order to forestall future occurrence.

The statement reads in part, “The NRM is worried with the unabated incidences of loss of our security forces to all sorts of mishap and attack nationwide and particularly in the fight against Boko Haram insurgents, banditry and kidnapping across the country. Recall that the NRM, recently urged the Presidency to declare a national emergency on the security situation in Nigeria rather than merely reciting a template of condemnation of the acts.

“The NRM reiterates that the basic obligation of the state to its citizens is the protection of lives and property. We therefore, urge the federal government to be proactive and re-strategize in order to ensure that sanity quickly

returns to the nation. The shared productivity and shared prosperity that the NRM propagates and which is deserving to all Nigerians, can only be achieved in a peaceful socio-economic environment.

“The NRM is also sensitive to the obvious division and tension across Nigeria and urges the APC led federal government to quickly convoke a national discourse on the ways to leave together as a nation. This has become imperative to avoid the disintegration of the country. We urge the President to take into consideration the merits of the recent Asaba declaration by Southern Governors, particularly on issues of restructuring of Nigeria.”