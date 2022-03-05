The National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Mohammed Babagana Monguno (Rtd) has approved the appointment of six zonal coordinators for the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW).

This was disclosed yesterday by the pioneer national coordinator of the centre; Major General AM Dikko (Rtd) following the accent by the NSA.

A statement by Air Commodore Ewejide Akintude said the appointment of the coordinators was in pursuant to the mandate of the centre and to further operationalise its activities towards the eradication of illicit small arms and light weapons nationwide.

He said the coordinators comprise senior retired officers from the security agencies.

Those appointed include; AVM HU Mohammed (Rtd) for the North-West Zone, Major General HI Bature(Rtd) – North Central and Rear Admiral AS Mohammed(Rtd) – North East.

Others include, Mr Akinlade Ben Sola (Rtd) from the Department of State Services for the South-West Zone, Major General Okechukwu Ugo (Rtd) – South-East and Major General IM Obot (Rtd) for the South-South Zone.

He said the appointees are qualified and experienced officers from the security agencies selected to administer the affairs of the centre at the sub-national level.

“The appointment of the zonal coordinators closely follows the approval for the establishment of zonal Centres in the geoplolitical zones namely, Kaduna, Minna, Maiduguri, Ado-Ekiti, Enugu and Calabar. The appointments were done in a bid to ensure the attainment of the centre’s mandate in ensuring an arms-free society.” he said

