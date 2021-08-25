National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), has blamed porous borders for the growing security challenges in the country.

Monguno stated this in Abuja during the eighth session of the Cameroon-Nigeria Transborder Security Committee a few hours after bandits invaded the Afaka barracks of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, killing two senior officers and abducting a major.

He said members of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) have continued to exploit the porous border areas to disrupt the livelihoods of innocent citizens in their communities.

He added that the porous borders have continued to aggravate the security threats, which have remained unabated.

“The most dominant transnational security issue remains the threat of terrorism perpetrated by the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs).

“These terrorist groups continue to exploit the porous border areas to disrupt the livelihoods of innocent citizens in their communities,” he said.

He also stated that another emerging concern is the attempt by secessionist groups in Nigeria to form alliances with secessionist groups in Cameroon in order to destabilise both countries.

Monguno, however, maintained that the collective efforts of stakeholders under the auspices of the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) have significantly degraded terrorists’ activities in the Lake Chad Basin and yielded positive results.