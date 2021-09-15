National Security Adviser Maj Gen Babagana Monguno (Rtd) has directed a three months National Cybersecurity Sensitisation programme in seven sectors as part of implementation of the new National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy (NCPS) 2021.

This was the outcome of the 7th Meeting of the Cybercrime Advisory Council held on 13 September, 2021 chaired by the NSA in Abuja.

A statement by the Head, Strategic Communications Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) ZM Usman said the National Cybersecurity Sensitisation Programme will commence with the Defence and Security Sector on 15 and 16 September 2021.

He said the workshops for other sectors would be conducted every fortnight till the first week of December 2021.

The NSA said the workshop series would provide information, strengthen cybersecurity governance and coordination, and build the capacity of relevant stakeholders on their responsibilities under the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy.

The Office of the National Security Adviser updated the council on the identification, designation and protection of Critical National Information Infrastructure as specified in the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Protection etc) Act 2015.

The council consequently deliberated on the development of a protection plan and guidelines for the already identified Critical National Information Infrastructure.