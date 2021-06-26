A former majority leader of the Benue State House of Assembly and member of the Governing Council of the North-East Development Commission (NEDC, Barr. Benjamin Adanyi, has commended President Mohammadu Buhari for picking the Benue State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the 2019 election, Hon. Emmanuel Jime, to head the Nigeria Shippers’ Council (NSC) as Executive Secretary.

Adanyi, a frontline aspirant for the Benue Zone B senatorial seat on the platform of the APC, described Jime as a credible and proper person who will drive the vision of the organisation and establish footprints of a new thinking and dynamism that would usher in a fresh beginning for the good of all.

In a message he personally signed, the APC chieftain expressed confidence that the headship of the NSC will work assiduously to ensure that the council takes its rightful place on the global stage by setting standards that would not just remain on the sands of time, but will also change the negative narrative about Nigeria.

“I have no doubts in my mind that Honourable Jime will drive the vision of that key transport sector with vigour and deliver on its mandate to boost the economic fortunes of Nigeria,” he said.

He further commended the leader of the party in the North-Central and Minister for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, for his usual recommendations to ensure that those deserving of certain responsibilities are brought on board to contribute their quota to the development of Nigeria.

He, therefore, called on the newly appointed NSC Executive Secretary to do all within his powers to make his state proud and Nigeria in general through well thought-out policies that would fuel the desired economic drive of the country.

He maintained that the shippers’ council needed the kind of leadership with the type of zeal that Hon. Jime is capable of deploying just as he described him as the right peg who had excelled while at the headship of Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) as Managing Director.