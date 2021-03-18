More than 17 months after the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) opened its recruitment portal on August 9, 2019, the final list of successful recruits is yet to be published. This is in spite of the fact that in excess of 1.4 million Nigerians had scrambled for the 5,000 job openings advertised by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). The harrowing situation marks yet another testament to Nigeria’s acute unemployment debacle.

A total of 1, 477, 042 million applications were received through the Corps’ website at the close of submission on September 7, 2019. Sadly, of that number, the CDFIPB, a department under the Ministry of Interior, announced that only 10,000 applicants were to be recruited. The figure was, however, consistent with the annual intake for the corps in the past.

To make matters even more harrowing, the federal government rejected the 10,000 figure advertised and argued that it had provisions only for 5,000 new recruits. A figure it claimed was captured in the 2020 budget.

Even with that number, and also given that the Board had proceeded to screen and invite the successful candidates to a Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) which was conducted on December 8, 2020 in the 36 States of the federation and FCT, the delay in releasing the shortlisted candidates still persists.

This newspaper is worried that the silence by the relevant authority is creating room for speculations that perhaps backdoor recruitment had already been carried out after subjecting these desperate Nigerian youths to undeserved pain and anguish.

While we are not unaware that political, traditional and business heavyweights with actual or perceived influence are fighting to reserve slots for their wards and other preferred candidates, we make bold to remind both the ministry of Interior and the new leadership of the Corps that long -term unemployment can have serious negative consequences for the individual, society and its economic system. People who are unemployed for a long-term period find it more difficult to be employed as time goes by.

Employment, without doubt, has an essential role to play in all societies. People often define themselves by the contributions they make in the society through their jobs and are frequently recognised by others through an assessment of what they do for a living. Beyond the economic angle to it, it has a psychological sphere that rubs off on the character of the individual and how he or she is perceived.

Unemployment, on the other hand, has largely been blamed for the intractable security challenges in Nigeria. This unwholesome scenario is compounded annually as close to 4.5 million youths are added to the labour market every year. Previous studies had focused on national job creation schemes as prospects for managing unemployment challenges. A lot more is needed to be done in this direction.

It is an undeniable truth that unemployment queues in the country have been growing exponentially. It is also true that few spaces that are available cannot take up the huge number of graduates that the higher institutions are churning out yearly. The situation where about 1.4million persons applied for the 5,000 vacancies in the NSCDC dramatizes in a sad way the urgency of the moment as far as re-positioning the society and rebuilding it along the path of rectitude is concerned.

It is important not to forget that it is the aspiration of parents of young school leavers, at whatever level, that their wards get well paid and decent jobs after the completion of their studies and the mandatory National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) programme. Regrettably, the wish and expectation of many a parent and their wards in that regard are fast becoming nightmares.

While plans are on by the public and private sectors to lift this vale of uncertainty, this newspaper appeals to the corps to summon the courage to stick to its criteria for employment and disqualification, and ultimately make merit its watchword, at least given the security implications of its functions. We are afraid, though, that this might not be the case. We can only imagine the number of notes, personal visits and telephone calls to the agency’s leadership by very important personalities seeking preferential treatment for their own candidates.

This lacuna unwittingly created by the delay in concluding this recruitment process is beginning to present its own challenges as internet fraudsters are taking advantage of the delay to dupe unsuspecting applicants of their hard earned money with the promise of helping them secure appointment letters.

We are, therefore, compelled to appeal to the corps and its supervising council to expedite action on this recruitment process that has taken unnecessarily long time.