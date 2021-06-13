The Kebbi State command of the Nigerian Security and Civil De fence Corps (NSCDC) has apprehended eight criminals who were terrorizing innocent people in the state.

Parading them before the newsmen at the command headquarters yesterday in Birnin Kebbi, the NSCDC state commandant, Alhaji Suleiman Ibrahim Mafara, said the three suspects were arrested in Suru local government area of the state for attempting to kill one businessman in the area while the other five were arrested in Birnin Kebbi metropolis for kidnapping.

According to him, all the suspects will be charged to court for punishment according to the law.

Marafa however warned people in the state against taking the law in to their hands and advised them to seek redress from the appropriate authorities if cheated. He noted that the command would work in conjunction with other security agencies in order to check criminality in the state.