By Danjuma Joseph, Lafia

A 35 years old man, Musa Salihu Osike, has been arrested by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nasarawa State Command for allegedly abducting a sixteen (16) years old girl, Fatima Salihu, a member of the First Aid Group of Young Muslim Congress of Nigeria in Giza Development Area of Keana Local Government of the State.

Musa, who is the Commander of the First Aid Group in Keana Local Government also hailed from same Development Area with Fatima, whom he is suspected to be responsible for her sudden disappearance.

Investigation revealed that Musa, who was to attend a naming ceremony in Lafia requested the company of Fatima, her friend Faiza Musa and nine (9) others who are all members of the First Aid Group.

A statement by Muhammed Surajo Idris, PRO of NSCDC in the state said after an hour at the venue of the naming ceremony, the suspect, Musa, relocated them to Angwan Nungu in Lafia, the state capital for refreshment.

“He was said to have returned them back to Giza all in his vehicle but later called Fatima to come and collect a new phone he purchased for her. She reportedly left Giza for Lafia and since then, her whereabout remained unknown”

“The suspect who has been on the run since the missing of the his victim was finally apprehended through intelligent gathering.

“However, he has been suspended by the State Commandant of the First Aid Group Alhaji Hassan Abdullahi as a result of his nefarious act” he said.

He would be charge to court as soon as investigation is completed the statement said.