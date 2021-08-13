Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has issued operational licences to 24 private guard companies with a warning against any corrupt tendency and not to succumb to any form of pressure or negative influence.

The corps commandant-general, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, who gave the warning when issuing the licences in Abuja, yesterday, said NSCDC is committed to eliminating quackery in the private security industry to sanitize the system for effective security service delivery.

In a statement signed by the director of public relations of the corps, Olusola Odumosu, the commandant general said the private guard companies were selected after undergoing thorough screening to ascertain the eligibility of their applications as operators in the sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

Audi charged them to see the licences as an opportunity to help nip crime in the bud by being proactive and collaborating with security agencies to provide actionable and accurate intelligence needed to deal with prevailing security challenges in the country.

The commandant-general revealed that the corps has concluded an arrangement to make available its training facilities for the private guards’ companies to build capacity building and manpower development of their staff.

Responding on behalf of the new operators, chairman/CEO of Pareto Smartwork Nig. Ltd, Ambassador Godwin George Umoh, commended the NSCDC boss for the speedy and transparent process adopted in the screening