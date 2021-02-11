BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Oyo State Command Anti Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit has arraigned three people including 60-year-old man for raping minors.

The NSCDC had dragged the suspects before the Family magistrates’ Court 2 sitting at Iyaganku Ibadan.

They were Nojeem Anifowose (60), who lives at Fanawole area of Apete Ibadan for alleged case of rape and sexual assault by shaving private part of two minor age 17 and 13yrs respectively.

Speaking to journalists after the adjournment, the state Commandant of NSCDC Iskilu Akinsanya disclosed that the suspects were arraigned after thorough investigation.

Akinsanya also disclosed that two other suspects who were accused of rape and defilement, Allen Adetoyese (41) and Francis Abayomi (58) were also charged to family Magistrate Court in which their cases also adjourned and ordered to be remanded at NSCDC custody till 15/02/2021 and 15/03/2021 respectively.

He insisted that no offender would go unpunished if caught by NSCDC and thereby solicited for more support from the public.