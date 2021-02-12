BY ADEBAYO WAHEED |

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Oyo State Command has arraigned three people including a 60-year-old man for raping minors.

The Anti Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit of the NSCDC had dragged the suspects before the Family Magistrates’ Court 2 sitting at Iyaganku Ibadan.

They were Nojeem Anifowose (60), who lives at Fanawole area of Apete Ibadan for an alleged case of rape and sexual assault by shaving private part of two minor age 17 and 13yrs respectively.

Speaking to journalists after the adjournment, the state commandant of NSCDC, Iskilu Akinsanya disclosed that the suspects were arraigned after thorough investigation.

Akinsanya also disclosed that two other suspects who were accused of rape and defilement, Allen Adetoyese (41) and Francis Abayomi (58) were also charged to family Magistrate Court in which their cases also adjourned and ordered to be remanded at NSCDC custody till 15/02/2021 and 15/03/2021 respectively.