Chief Magistrate Court 6 in Jalingo, Taraba State has arraigned a 27-year-old automobile mechanic in Jalingo, Taraba State capital for defiling a 10-year-old girl.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) commandant Edwin Ugwuja, who revealed the case to LEADERSHIP in his office, said the rape suspect was arrested on October 8, 2021 at Agwan NTA behind Mountain of Fire while on the act.

Ugwuja said based on the investigation so far carried out by his operatives, it is proven that the suspect has a case to answer before the court of law.

“The young man is by name Hafisu Hadison, he is 27 years old, a resident of Agwan NTA, Jalingo local government area of Taraba State, he claims to be a mechanic.

“Our operatives have conducted medical examination on the girl, the test has proven that actually there was penetration by the suspect,” he said.

Ugwuja solicited the cooperation of the public with security agents to keep the state crime free.

The suspect who confessed to the crime said he took sex booster drugs while he was waiting for his girlfriend who could not turn up on time.

“I took drugs while waiting for my girlfriend, she did not come on time, I saw the small girl coming and grabbed her, as I was trying to remove her pant, one boy who was passing around saw me, as I was trying to run away, people followed me and catch me,” he said.

The accused was remanded in prison custody while the case was adjourned till October 26, 2021.