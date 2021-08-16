The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 100 persons, including nursing mothers and pregnant women over alleged employment racketeering.

Director of public relations of the Corps, Olusola Odumosu, while parading the suspects in Abuja on Monday, said the suspects were arrested on their way to Kaduna State for documentation for an NSCDC job scam.

Odumosu explained that investigation conducted by the Corps revealed that the suspects paid various sums of money to obtain the fake employment letters from a kingpin.

He added that investigation also discovered that the kingpin also had in his phone the 100 fake NSCDC employment letters for the victims, as well as the names of all the suspects.

The NSCDC spokesperson said the victims have also in their possessions original copies of their credentials, which show that they were going for documentation exercise.

He, therefore, warned Nigerians to be wary of job scammers, adding that the NSCDC does not conduct recruitment exercise through the back-door, but through a transparent process.

Odumosu said the victims would be prosecuted after necessary investigations must have been concluded.

In an interview, the kingpin, Gabriel Kingsley, admitted committing the offense, but said he was hired by another person, who is still at large.

Kingsley, who claimed to be a student of University of Abuja and from Kogi State, denied collecting any money from the applicants.