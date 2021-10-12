Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Sokoto State Command has arrested 11 suspects for banditry and cattle rustling in the state.

The NSCDC commandant in Sokoto, Mr Muhammad Dada, gave the figures yesterday when he addressed newsmen in Sokoto.

Dada said the suspects were apprehended in conjunction with a vigilante group of Wurno Local Government Area of Sokoto.

“This development led us to the arrest of seven suspected cattle rustlers identified to belong to a team of bandits terrorising Tureta, Dange/Shuni and Rabah axis of the state.

“Among the suspects is one Alti Shehu, 25, who some years back was arrested by the command, prosecuted in court and sentenced to a term in prison.

“While others are Buba Bello, Abdullahi Hassan, Sani Duna, Abu Gidado, Shehu Modibo and Ibrahim Modi.

“Forty-four rustled cows were recovered from the suspects and are at present secured in the custody of Wurno council,” he said.

The commandant further said that the command had succeeded in arresting Muhammadu Aminu and Buba Garba, who confessed to be involved in kidnapping and banditry activities in the state.

“They have admitted in their confessional statement that they were involved in a series of kidnapping and killing of innocent people.

“Unfortunately, the sad part of the whole issue is that after an operation they are given an allowance of only N10, 000 per operation,” he said.

Dada said that operatives of the command also arrested Umar Sanda and Nura Bello, who are suspected bandits’ informants and food suppliers.

The commandant said investigation on the suspects were ongoing and upon conclusion the men would be charged to court. (NAN)