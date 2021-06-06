Operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kwara State have arrested two persons for allegedly purchasing goods with fake currency notes.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that Nicholas Kelechi and Benjamin Moore were arrested on Friday at Yagba market in Patigi, headquarters of Patigi local government area of Kwara State.

The suspects, LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered, purchased fake N1000 notes at a temple in Ibadan, Oyo State, with real N200 notes for each fake N1000 note.

The principal suspect, Benjamin, it was gathered, confessed to the crime, explaining that it was someone he met in Lokoja, Kogi State that introduced the business to him.

The spokesman of the NSCDC in the state, Babawale Afolabi, confirmed the incident and the arrest of the suspects.

Afolabi added:”Benjamine Moore, the ring leader, hails from Ebonyi State but resides in Iseyin, Oyo State .He is currently running two homes, having a wife in Iseyin with five children and another in Enugu with four children.

“He confessed that a man he met at Lokoja, Kogi State introduced the business to him. He said the man took him to a temple in Ibadan, Oyo State to collect the fake money, using N200 real notes to buy fake N1000 notes. He said they decided to operate in far places like Patigi market where they can’t be easily traced,” he said.

The spokesman said the suspects were still undergoing interrogation at the state headquarters, Ilorin.