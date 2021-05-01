By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin

The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 26 suspects for allegedly vandalizing electricity cables and other valuable items in Ilorin, the state capital.

The suspects who allegedly took away electric cables from Araromi and Akata-Tanke areas of Ilorin were arrested by the NSCDC anti-vandal team from their hideouts.

The NSCDC state commandant, Makinde Iskil Ayinla, disclosed this to LEADERSHIP Weekend in Ilorin.

Ayinla said while the prime suspects, Tanko, Bashir L.K and Nafiu took to their heels on sighting the NSCDC personnel, the man who accommodated them, Suleiman Abdullahi, was arrested alongside 25 suspected vandals who claimed to be scavengers.

He said the fleeing suspects abandoned some cables and a motorcycle.

“Investigations revealed that Sulieman Abdullahi under the pretence of scavenging discarded items employed the services of the suspects to vandalize government property and perpetrate other criminal acts.

“In furtherance of the investigation, a search team was sent to Sulieman Abdullahi’s house and discovered stolen and vandalised items,” Ayinla stated.

The commandant said efforts had been intensified to arrest those who escaped, adding: “The adults among them will be charged to court and prosecuted accordingly while the minors will be repatriated to their states for rehabilitation.”