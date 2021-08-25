Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kwara State have arrested a 27- year-old man, Abubakar Aliyu for allegedly stealing a car.

The suspect was alleged to have stolen a Toyota Camry car with registration number EPE 294 GT at a private hostel at Kwara State University, Malete.

The state spokesman of NSCDC, Babawale Afolabi made this known in a statement in Ilorin, the state capital yesterday. Afolabi said the vehicle was parked in front of the hostel around 11pm on 11th August, but was found missing the following day.

He said through the efforts of the surveillance team of the agency’s intelligence and investigation department, Aliyu was arrested with the stolen car.

He said the suspect broke the glass of the window of the hostel to get the car key.

“The suspect later took the car to one painter’s shop at Oko- Erin area, Ilorin, where the red color was changed to black colour. This was done under eight hours with the suspect standing by the painter and took the car out of the place the same day.

“The painter, Adewunmi Taiwo, might not have conspired with the suspect but acted foolishly for painting and changing the colour of the car. Both suspects are now in our custody and Abubakar has confessed to have committed the crime.

“On Thursday, 19th August, 2021 our intelligence and investigation department were deployed to look out for the said car upon receiving the complaint about a missing car. The incident occurred at a hostel in Malete,” Afolabi said.