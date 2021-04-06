ADVERTISEMENT

BY ABDULLAHI OLESIN, Ilorin

Kwara State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested four teenagers in Esie and Ijan towns in Irepodun local government area of the state for allegedly raping and killing a middle aged woman.

The suspects are Adams Sodiq (19), Rasaq Rasheed (16), Lukman Quadri (15) and Billiaminu Qayum(16).

A statement from the NSCDC said : “On 2nd of April, 2021 at about 1700hrs, officer Babatunde Azeez (ASCII), of Esie/Ijan outpost received a complaint from one Alhaji Musa Waziri (Secretary, Fulani and Bororo in Esie and Ijan region) reporting a missing woman by name Aishat sanni.

“The missing woman’s corpse was later discovered in the bush and four suspects were arrested in connection with the murder of the woman by the search team of NSCDC, Vigilante and The Nigerian police.”

The NSCDC added that the statements of the four suspects were taken and security fact-findings linked them to the death of the young woman.

“Having carried out investigations on the above fact findings, the following facts emerged; That the deceased, Aishat Sanni,was declared missing on 02/04/2021 by Alhaji Musa Waziri and a report was made of the office of NSCDC.Esie/Ijan Outpost. That her body was later discovered on the 03/04/2021 in the bush around 08:30am half naked and cuts all over her body,” the NSCDC said.