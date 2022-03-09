Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kwara State, have arrested five persons claiming to be the agency’s operatives from Abuja and extorting money from owners of filling stations in Ilorin, the state capital.

The spokesman of the NSCDC in the state, Babawale Afolabi, made this known in a statement issued in Ilorin on Wednesday.

Afolabi stated that further investigations have commenced to confirm whether the suspects were running a syndicate with other members also operating throughout the 16 local government areas of the state.

“On the 8th of March, 2022 at about 1422 hours, our anti-vandal unit led by ACC Yusuf Ayinde Olatunji got an intelligence report that some group of men, who put on uniforms of civil defence have been going around filling stations in Ilorin metropolis claiming to be members of national task force on assignment from Abuja.

“After meeting the managers of the petrol stations, they will collect money from them, as the petrol sellers believe that they were officers of the NSCDC,” he added.

The NSCDC spokesman added that the suspects; Saheed Adedayo, 37; Muritala Oloruntoyin, 40; Emmanuel Ferife, 45; Abiodun Oluseun, 44, and Isaac Aluko, 43, claimed to be members of the Importers Association of Nigeria and have been going around extorting money from unsuspecting petrol sellers.

“Luck however ran out of them as they got to a filling station at Amilegbe area of Ilorin as the office of the anti-vandal unit was contacted by the management of the petrol station. The unit patrol team later swung into action and the five suspects were arrested.

“During interrogation, the suspects admitted to be doing illegal duties though maintained to be members of the importers association of Nigeria and were going about filling stations to gather intelligence reports,” he stated.

