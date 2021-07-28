Operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Sokoto State, have captured and arrested a wanted notorious bandit, Bello Galaduma.

A statement by the director of public relations, NSCDC Headquarters Abuja, DCC Olusola Odumosu, on Wednesday, said the development was pursuant to the resolve of the Commandant General of NSCDC, Ahmed Audi, in having zero tolerance for all forms of criminal behaviour in the society.

Odumosu said Audi has commended the Sokoto State Command of NSCDC for a job well done in arresting Galaduma, a 40-year-old suspected bandit, who had been on the wanted list of security agencies for more than two years running.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement said Galaduma specialised in liaising with kidnappers by giving them information of persons to be kidnapped.

“He also, assist kidnappers in buying drugs and other items they use for their nefarious activities. The captured bandit according to reliable Intel, was formerly operating in Niger State before relocating to Sokoto State where luck ran out on him leading to his capture and arrest by operatives of the NSCDC.

“This feat was made possible due to actionable intelligence received by the Officers and Men of the NSCDC, Sokoto State Command who responded immediately and laid siege in the Aliyu Jodi area of Sokoto State, where he went to buy drugs and also to satisfy his sexual urge. In that process, the Gallant Officers wasted no time in ending his reign of banditry,” it said.

The NSCDC spokesman added Galaduma is in the custody of NSCDC operatives, and is presently under interrogation and helping with useful information to apprehend other culprits.

“The CG of NSCDC seized the occasion to appeal to the conscience of other criminals to have a change of heart before their time runs out, because at that juncture, the law of the land will take its course.

“Dr. Audi emphasised vehemently that the NSCDC amongst its mandate, will always strive for a better society where all Nigerian lives and property will always be very safe,” Odumosu stated.