Operatives of the Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested a 58 – year- old woman, Mrs Modupe Bello over her alleged involvement in human trafficking and child labour.

The NSCDC’s operatives recovered three children in the woman’s custody during a raid on her residence at B5, Cappa Street, Bacita, Edu local government area of the state.

The spokesman of the NSCDC in the state, Babawale Afolabi who confirmed the development said Mrs Bello’s arrest followed a complaint by a resident on the missing of his 18- year- old daughter.

Afolabi added:” One Agbaje Oluwafemi came to the Bacita Divisional Office of the NSCDC to report that his 18 years old daughter, Damilola Agbaje was missing. Her whereabouts has been unknown since January 18, 2022 and that Damilola’s parents suspected Madam Modupe Bello because she was the one that came to meet them a few days earlier begging the parents to release Damilola to her.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Detectives from the intelligence and investigations department later swung into action and a raid was carried out at the woman’s residence in Bacita where three children were recovered while some photographs believed to be of the children that she had trafficked were also recovered. Age range of the children in those photographs are between 13 and 18 years”.

He added that the suspect during the course of interrogation, “admitted to the fact that she used to traffic children in which the end users use these children as housemaids and other strenuous labour. But she denied knowing the whereabouts of Damilola.”

Afolabi said the state commandant of the NSCDC, Iskilu Ayinla has ordered that the matter be transferred to the Anti- human trafficking and illegal migration unit of the corps for proper investigations and further action.

ADVERTISEMENT