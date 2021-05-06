ADVERTISEMENT

BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI, Abuja

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has commenced COVID-19 vaccination for officers and men of the corps to curb the spread of the virus.

After receiving the jab at the NSCDC headquarters in Sauka-Abuja on Tuesday, the commandant-general of NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, charged the officers and men of the corps to make themselves available for the exercise.

“Symbolically, I have taken the vaccine, and in the last 20 minutes and I am here speaking with you. So, I will like to advise Nigerians to take the vaccine because it is safe. I will also direct my officers and men to take the vaccine,” he said.

Audi started that the vaccine would boost the health status and performance of the over 50,000 officers and men of the corps in the country since they are frontline workers.

Earlier, the acting executive secretary, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Primary Healthcare Board (FCT-PHCB), Dr Ndaeyo Iwot, said the vaccines were available in all the designated primary healthcare centres in the six area councils of FCT.