As Nigerians join the rest of the world to celebrate Workers’ Day, the commandant general, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi has commended the men and officers of the corps for their resilience in the face of insecurity and economic reality.

The NSCDC boss who made the remark in a statement by the corps director, public relations, DCC Olusola Odumosu, in commemoration of this year’s Workers’ Day, urged them to remain productive and committed to delivering on their mandate.

Audi who further hailed his men for their patience, strength, passion and commitment to the protection of lives and property, enjoined them not to relent in their positive contributions to the nation’s security and development.

The statement reads in part, “Happy Workers’ Day to all men and officers of the corps, whose commitment and hard work has guaranteed the safety of the nation’s critical infrastructure and lives, especially.

“We appreciate your contributions; they are indeed the lifeblood of our nation’s economy because without your contributions no government can achieve its dream.

“As we join the rest of the world to celebrate International Workers’ Day, I implore all of you especially those in guarding Critical Infrastructure to remain productive and committed to duty.

“You are the foundation and pillar upon which the Corps is fortified, I hold all of you in high esteem because you have given a good account of yourselves and the management could not have done anything without you. I must say that I am highly impressed and motivated by your performance and activities in actualising our vision and mission.

“We must all join hands together to take Nigeria to greater heights in line with our mandate.”