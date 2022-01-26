Respite may have come the way of Katsina, Zamfara, Jigawa and Kano States as the Commandant-general of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has promised outright victory over bandits and terrorists unleashing havoc in the North-west region.

The NSCDC boss said his agency would spare no effort in ensuring total decimation and annihilation of all terrorist groups causing mayhem in the country.

Audi, who vowed to upscale the security hardwares of the Corps with commensurate training and retraining of personnel to match up with the current wave of insecurity and attacks on security operatives in the country, said the Corps would go back to the drawing board to develop new methods and tactics to win the assymetric warfare.

He made the commitment while on a condolence visit to the Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, over the recent killings of security operatives and other innocent citizens by suspected terrorists who attacked a military base in Shinfida community, Jibia local government area of the state.

Recall that a soldier and an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were reportedly killed during the said attack.

Dr Audi lamented the vicious way bandits stormed the military camp in their numbers, shooting sporadically at everyone in sight and burning down two patrol vehicles and hijacking another to transport stolen foods items to their base.

He extolled the governor for supporting and providing an enabling environment for all security agencies within the state to operate.

The CG said, “The brazen attack on security operatives in recent times is one too many, and must be resisted on all fronts to prevent further loss of lives of our personnel who are working assiduously to keep the country intact at the expense of their lives. It is high time we go back to the drawing board to develop new methods and tactics to win this assymetric warfare that is fast consuming our people.”

Audi assured the governor of ensuring total victory against bandits and all extremist groups terrorising the country and thus promised to provide credible intelligence to nip insecurity in the bud.

Responding, Governor Aminu Bello Masari commended Audi for the professional experience he brought to bear in achieving so much within such a little period of his appointment as the third substantive CG of NSCDC. He promised to give total support to the corps in carrying out their duties and operating successfully without hitches.

Only recently, the CG inaugurated a 16-member committee headed by Professor S.B. Mohammed to develop standard curriculum for all NSCDC training colleges across the country with a view to entrenching professionalism on service delivery and building a global elite Organisation that can compete effectively with its contemporaries in the world.

In the CG’s entourage were State commandants of Katsina, Zamfara, Kano and Jigawa as well as the commandant, College of Peace and Disaster Management.