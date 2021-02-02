By Adegwu John, Abuja

Acting Comptroller-General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Hillary Madu Kelechi, has Urged NSCDC Officers to rekindle efforts in their duties and responsibilities in order to deliver on the core mandate of the corps.

He made the appeal at NSCDC Headquarters in Abuja during a parade to user him in as the new Commandant General of the corps in acting capacity following the elapse of Abdullahi Gana’s tenure in January 2021.

He stated that being a security agency of the federal government, his stint in the office will user in a new paradigm focus on delivering the core mandate of the corps while maintaining staff discipline and ensuring their warfare.

He stressed that even though the officers are working hard to deliver on these mandates, there was need for them to redouble their efforts and do more to justify the mandate of the corps to the federal government.

He noted that following the incessant herders-farmers crisis in some part of the country, efforts are in place to use civil defender unit of Agro Rangers to work in restoring confidence in farmers for their productivity.

“To all the people of the corps, let us redouble and rekindled our efforts and work to ensure the growth of the corps, i have pledged loyalty to you during the take over, so do your own and then leave the rest for us to do. The morale of the staffs is important and i will continue to fight to get it for you and listen to you to ensure the payment of what is due for you,” he said.