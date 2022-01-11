The commandant-general of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has admonished private guard companies in the country to be more professional in their activities to ensure sanity and eliminate quacks in the industry.

Audi made the admonition yesterday, during the official launch of AL-ANSAR Security Services and commissioning of its headquarters in Maiduguri, Borno State.

He said the call became necessary due to the prevailing security situation in the country especially in the northeast, adding that the private security industry has a significant role to play in assisting security agencies of the government in addressing and checking the dangerous trend of insecurity.

In a statement issued by the director, public relations of the corps, DCC Olusola Odumosu, the CG charged the company to look beyond the business aspect by channeling its energy towards improving internal security by gathering and sharing timely, and credible intelligence information.

He reiterated that the launch of the new security outfit is an additional step towards addressing the challenge of unemployment in Nigeria, as it would go a long way in providing job opportunities for many youths and thus, shift their focus from criminal tendencies.

Audi also expressed hope that due diligence would be followed in the process of recruiting guards for the company.

“Let me advise the company’s management to exercise caution in its recruitment drive so as not to recruit criminally minded individuals. The NSCDC must be carried along in the recruitment process and training of guards to ensure that due diligence is followed,” he added.

