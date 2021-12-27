The Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has asked private security organisations in the country to live up to government’s expectations from them.

He spoke recently in Lagos when a private security firm, Turret International Services Limited, was awarded ‘Emerging Security Company of the Year 2021’ Award by the Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria (ALPSPN).

In attendance at the ceremony were the Lagos State commandant of NSCDC, Eweka Edenabu, the national president of ALPSPN, representative of Lagos State Security Trust Fund as well as other distinguished business leaders in security circle.

Audi said, “This event affords us the opportunity to commend Turret International for putting up its best within a short time it was licensed as against what we have noticed with others.”

According to the managing director of the company, Adedayo Obatola, the award was made possible by

dedication and hardwork of well-motivated staff.

“Turret International Services Limited is committed to comply with customer satisfaction as well as statutory requirements by providing services through the application of Quality Management System.

“Turret is determined not only to meet customers requirement but to make informed decisions and consistently providing services that would enhance customers satisfaction while ensuring the principle of continuous improvement of processes and procedures,” he said.

It could be recalled that Turret international Services received Category A license in July 2020 at the corporate headquarters of the NSCDC to operate as a private security firm in the country.

Also, in recognition of the company’s commitment to the delivery of quality services in the private security industry, event security, staff outsourcing and courier services in Nigeria, the Standard

Organisation of Nigeria (SON) issued Turret International with NIS ISO 9001:2012 certification for quality management system.