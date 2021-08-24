Commandant-general Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has warned officers and men of the corps against negligence of duty.

Audi, who made the call, during a visit to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, noted that it is the responsibility of the corps to always respond appropriately to their core mandate of protecting critical infrastructure in the country.

He however added that officers of the corps must be ceaselessly diligent in the pursuit of their given assignments. The commandant-general, who was received by the FCT commandant of the NSCDC, Peter Maigari, also inspected facilities at the command.

ADVERTISEMENT

He commended the commandant for his significant achievements within the short period he assumed duty at the command.

In a statement signed by the public relations officer of the command, Comfort Okomanyi, Audi advised the commandant to sustain the good work in order to ensure adequate security of lives and property in the FCT.

Earlier, Commandant Maigari had thanked Audi for the visit, even as he promised to always work towards protection of lives and property of FCT residents.