Commandant-general (CG) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Dr Abubakar Audi has marked 100 days in office.

The corps in a statement yesterday, said the CG has brought professionalism and enhanced service delivery to the NSCDC thereby vindicating President Muhammadu Buhari who felt that the organisation needed new blood and fresh ideas to deliver on its mandate of protection of critical national assets and others.

The statement said before Audi came on board as the NSCDC helmsman, staff morale was at the lowest ebb as there was avalanche of unpaid allowances and stifled promotion.

It said the new CG has cleared the backlog of unpaid allowances and promotion and restored the hope of all personnel.

It said his initiative of constituting the female squad with the mandate to drive service delivery and professionalism is yielding dividends.

The NSCDC Female Squad is saddled with the responsibility of securing educational institutions from the scourge of kidnapping and other heinous crimes.

It appealed to the authorities to increase budgetary allocations to the NSCDC as this new laudable initiative holds the potential for curbing the insecurity that is plaguing schools in Nigeria.

The statement added that the NSCDC CG licenced a record number of private guard companies with the mandate to work in synergy with security agencies to boost surveillance and security at the micro level. It said the NSCDC school protection scheme is combating kidnapping of school children by bandits.