Operatives of Lagos State Command of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have said they have confiscated about two hundred and one bags of suspected Cannabis Sativa weighing approximately between 45 to 50kilogram per bag worth N200 million in Lagos.

Briefing journalists in Lagos, the Lagos State Commandant of the NSCDC, Okoro Douglas, about nine Ghanaians National suspects were arrested during a sea patrol in the midnight by the Marines Unit of the state Command.

The suspects were identified as Victor Muda, 36; Freeman Gasu. 25; Moses Soffie, 52; Adotete Joseph,31; Christian Tethe, 29; Kubu Okoripa, 25; Stephen Soffie, 26; Daniel Toyakoti, 35 and Kubu Natte, 36.

Douglas said that the latest arrests were made on Monday when his men on a sea patrol intercepted the suspects with over 201 bags of suspected Cannabis sativa with nine foreigners from Ghana by the Marines Unit of the command.

