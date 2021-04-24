BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

As part of measures to ease the transportation burden among its personnel, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps Cooperative Investment and Credit Society, has acquired and distributed motorcycles to staff.

Speaking during the distribution exercise, the chairman of the society, ASC Sunday Haruna, said 170 motorcycles were bought by the society for distribution to interested members.

Haruna said the measure became necessary as a response to many requests by staff, saying his management team which was inaugurated on January 20, 2021 was determined to improve the welfare of staff and decided on the procurement and distribution of the motorcycles to ease the movement of beneficiaries to and from work.

He warned against any intention to dispose the motorcycles at reduced prices, stressing that the plan of the cooperative was to make life comfortable for enhanced performance.

The state commandant/patron of the cooperative society, Nurraddeen Abdullahi, commended the initiative of the cooperative and urged beneficiaries to use the motorcycles for the purposes they were acquired.

Represented by his deputy, DCC Aloysius Nnegha, the patron also stated the desire of the corps in improving on the welfare of officers and men.

A beneficiary, Wakili Ibrahim from the anti-vandal unit, expressed delight with the gesture, saying it would definitely enable him to improve on his duties. The repayment period for the motorcycles is two years with less than 10 percent interest rate per unit.