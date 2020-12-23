BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

The Oyo State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 2,050 personnel to monitor and ensure hitch free celebration of Christmas and New Year across the state.

He emphasized that the purpose was to ensure peace, maintain law and order during and after the celebration.

The state NSCDC Commandant, Isikilu Akinsanya congratulated all Christians throughout the state on celebration of this year’s Christmas and New Year

Addressing the officers on the Mode of Operation during the Yuletide and what was expected from them as patriotic personnel, urged all Christians to pray for the survival of the country and embrace love which was paramount to nation’s development.

He implored all religious leaders and well-meaning Nigerians to use the Christmas festive season to warn their congregation, children and wards to desist from any act that could threaten the peace of the state as the Corp would not hesitate to arrest and prosecute anyone indulging in violence.

He further stressed on security consciousness of the people in the state to report any criminal activities, suspected objects, persons by calling the command Emergency Control number.

The state Commandant wished all Nigerians Merry Christmas and A Prosperous New Year in advance.